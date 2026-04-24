Alat Free Economic Zone Authority participated in the “Hannover Messe 2026” exhibition (PHOTO)

BAKU, Azerbaijan, April 24. The delegation of Alat Free Economic Zone Authority (AFEZ Authority) participated in “Hannover Messe 2026,” one of the world’s leading industrial exhibitions.

Held on April 20–24 in Hannover, Germany, the exhibition brought together approximately 3,000 companies.

At the exhibition, AFEZ Authority was represented with a dedicated stand, where the delegation provided detailed information to participants about the favorable business environment created for investors in the Alat Free Economic Zone. Within the framework of the exhibition, the delegation held a number of meetings with companies from Italy, Türkiye, China, India, and other countries, as well as with German companies with the support of the German-Azerbaijani Chamber of Commerce.

During the meetings, potential investors were informed about the Zone’s unique legal framework, extensive fiscal and non-fiscal incentives, advanced transport and logistics capabilities, as well as industrial land plots with ready-to-use infrastructure and utilities.

Representatives of the AFEZ Authority highlighted the advantages offered by the Alat Free Economic Zone and invited foreign investors to establish manufacturing facilities within the Zone.