Snam announces achievement of 90% gas storage target ahead of winter season

BAKU, Azerbaijan, April 23. Italian energy infrastructure operator Snam has confirmed that, following the latest auctions for the allocation of gas storage capacity, Italy is on track to reach its target of filling gas storage facilities to at least 90% ahead of the upcoming winter season, Trend reports.

Combined with previous allocation rounds, the latest auctions have resulted in a total allocated volume of 17.5 billion cubic metres out of Italy’s overall storage capacity of just over 19 billion cubic metres. This reflects both gas already physically present in storage at the start of the injection season and newly contracted volumes.

As of today, with the ongoing filling campaign, Italy’s storage facilities are more than 46.5% full in terms of physical gas volumes, compared to a European average of 30.6% (including Italy).

Snam manages 12 underground storage sites, accounting for around one-sixth of the European Union’s total storage capacity. The company said it ensures optimal system operation by supporting timely storage filling to strengthen national energy security, while implementing flexible injection and supply strategies integrated with transport and regasification infrastructure.

Gas storage plays a key role in balancing seasonal demand, storing surplus gas during low-demand periods—typically in summer—and delivering it during peak winter consumption or in case of supply disruptions or import interruptions. It also provides strategic reserves to offset unexpected demand spikes linked to extreme weather conditions or supply constraints from non-EU sources.

By operating Italy’s largest storage system and one of the most significant in Europe, Snam said it contributes to system resilience by working in coordination with its broader gas transport and LNG regasification infrastructure.