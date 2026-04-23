Azerbaijani State Oil Fund unveils its revenues from ACG and Shah Deniz fields

SOFAZ's revenues from the Azeri-Chirag-Gunashli (ACG) and Shah Deniz fields for the first quarter of 2026 have been announced. The total earnings from oil and gas contracts saw a year-on-year decline. While revenue from Shah Deniz nearly doubled, ACG revenues experienced a significant decrease.

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