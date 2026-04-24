Russia records growth in cooperation with Kyrgyzstan within multilateral formats (Exclusive)
The article highlights the steady expansion of Russia–Kyrgyzstan economic cooperation across trade, investment, and small and medium-sized enterprise development within key multilateral frameworks such as the EAEU, CIS, and SCO.
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