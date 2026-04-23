QazaqGaz and PetroChina International discuss expansion of long-term cooperation

ASTANA, Kazakhstan, April 23. Chairman of the Management Board of QazaqGaz Alibek Zhamauov and PetroChina International Vice President Wang Haiyan discussed the expansion of long-term cooperation during a meeting in China's Zhuhai, Trend reports via QazaqGaz.

The sides confirmed the stability of their cooperation in gas trade and expressed their intention to further expand it.

During the talks, the parties discussed the current state of cooperation and prospects for its further development in the areas of gas export supplies and infrastructure projects.

QazaqGaz noted that during the 2025-2026 winter period, the company took all necessary measures to ensure stable gas export supplies despite seasonal growth in domestic demand.

In February, QazaqGaz and PetroChina International signed an addendum to the three-year natural gas sales contract. It was noted that this step would allow an increase in gas exports to China in 2025, while no figures were disclosed.