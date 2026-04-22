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Documents for saving Aral Sea signed in Astana

Central Asia Materials 22 April 2026 22:41 (UTC +04:00)
Documents for saving Aral Sea signed in Astana

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Madina Usmanova
Madina Usmanova
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BAKU, Azerbaijan, April 22. On April 22, under the chairmanship of the President of Kazakhstan Kassym-Jomart Tokayev, a meeting of the Council of Heads of State — founders of the International Fund for Saving the Aral Sea was held in Astana, Trend reports.

During the meeting, a number of documents were signed:

1. Decision of the Heads of State — founders of the International Fund for Saving the Aral Sea “On the progress of the chairmanship of the Republic of Kazakhstan in the International Fund for Saving the Aral Sea”;

2. Decision of the Heads of State — founders of the International Fund for Saving the Aral Sea “On declaring March 26 as the International Day of the Aral Sea, the Amu Darya and Syr Darya rivers”;

3. Decision of the Heads of State — founders of the International Fund for Saving the Aral Sea “On the election of the President of the International Fund for Saving the Aral Sea”;

4. Astana Statement of the Heads of State — founders of the International Fund for Saving the Aral Sea.

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