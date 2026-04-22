Azerbaijani oil increases in price

BAKU, Azerbaijan, April 22. The price of Azerbaijan’s Azeri Light crude at Italy’s Augusta port, on a CIF (Cost, Insurance, and Freight) basis, grew by $0.38, or 0.3%, on April 21 from the previous level, coming in at $110.89 per barrel, a source in the oil market told Trend.

At Türkiye’s Ceyhan port, the FOB (Free on Board) price of Azeri Light crude went up by $0.45, or 0.4%, to $107.84 per barrel.

The price of URALS crude increased by $2.53, or 3.2%, to $82.26 per barrel, while Brent Dated crude from the North Sea rose by $1.73, or 1.6%, to $107.69 per barrel.

Azerbaijan’s 2026 state budget is based on an average oil price of $65 per barrel.