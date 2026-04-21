Turkmenistan, Iran discuss progress in key areas of bilateral cooperation

ASHGABAT, Turkmenistan, April 21. Turkmenistan and Iran reviewed the current state and wide range of prospective areas of bilateral cooperation, Trend reports via the Turkmen MFA.

The talks were held during a telephone conversation, which took place on April 20, 2026, between Minister of Foreign Affairs of Turkmenistan Rashid Meredov and Minister of Roads and Urban Development of the Islamic Republic of Iran Farzaneh Sadegh.

In the course of the conversation, the sides discussed a wide range of issues related to the implementation of agreements reached following the 18th meeting of the Turkmen-Iranian Intergovernmental Commission on Economic Cooperation, held on May 19-20, 2025, in Tehran. The officials also reviewed the current state and prospects of bilateral cooperation across various sectors.

The interlocutors emphasized that cultural and humanitarian cooperation remains one of the priority areas of bilateral relations. In this context, the Iranian minister expressed sincere gratitude to the President of Turkmenistan and the Chairman of the Halk Maslahaty (Parliament) of Turkmenistan, for the humanitarian assistance sent on March 14, 2026, addressed to the people of Iran, primarily children.

For reference, the 18th meeting of the Turkmen-Iranian Intergovernmental Commission on Economic Cooperation in May 2025 brought together senior officials and representatives of government agencies and business circles of both countries.

The meeting, co-chaired by Rashid Meredov and Farzaneh Sadegh, covered a broad spectrum of political-diplomatic, trade-economic, and cultural-humanitarian issues, including transport and logistics, energy, agriculture, water management, investment, and standardization. The sides also reviewed progress in implementing previous agreements and reaffirmed the role of the commission in strengthening bilateral cooperation.

As a result, the Protocol of the 18th meeting of the Intergovernmental Turkmen-Iranian Commission on Economic Cooperation was signed.