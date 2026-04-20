Azerbaijan reports air cargo volumes for 3M26

BAKU, Azerbaijan, April 20. Azerbaijan transported 68,900 tons of cargo by air in the first three months of the year, with a total value of $602.5 million, Trend reports, citing the State Customs Committee.

The figures show a sharp shift compared with the same period in 2025. While the total value of air cargo fell by $1.522 billion — a 3.5-fold decrease — the volume surged by 65,700 tons, marking a 21.6-fold increase.

Exports by air accounted for the bulk of shipments. Nearly 66,000 tons of goods worth $183.7 million were sent abroad, up $97.8 million, or 2.1 times, in value terms. Export volumes jumped dramatically by 65,700 tons, or more than 300 times compared to a year earlier.

Imports by air, however, declined. Azerbaijan imported about 2,918 tons of goods worth $418.8 million during the January–March period. That represents a drop of $1.62 billion, or 4.9 times, in value, and a decrease of 65 tons, or 2.2%, in volume year over year.

Overall cargo transportation across all modes also fell during the period. Azerbaijan moved a total of 13.014 million tons of goods worth $9.407 billion, down 21.9% in value and 9.3% in volume compared to the first quarter of 2025.

Exports across all transportation methods reached 10.796 million tons valued at $5.402 billion, reflecting a 15.4% decline in value and a 6.4% drop in volume from a year earlier.

Imports totaled 2.218 million tons worth $4.005 billion, decreasing 29.3% in value and 21% in volume compared to the same period in 2025.