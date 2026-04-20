ADB confirms China’s economic resilience in new growth forecast

BAKU, Azerbaijan, April 20. The Asian Development Bank (ADB) projects steady economic growth for the People's Republic of China, forecasting a 4.6% increase in GDP for 2026 and 4.5% in 2027.

Data obtained by Trend from ADB indicates that the Chinese economy has demonstrated consistent resilience, maintaining a 5.0% growth rate in both 2024 and 2025. The transition to a more sustainable and balanced growth model remains a central element of the nation's medium-term economic outlook.

The expected growth in 2026 and 2027 is underpinned by the government’s ongoing emphasis on high-quality development, with particular focus on advancing the high-tech sector, green energy, and digital infrastructure. These policy priorities align with national strategies aimed at fostering innovation-driven growth and reinforcing domestic consumption as a primary engine of economic expansion.

The ADB report underscores the importance of sustained investment in emerging industries and the modernization of manufacturing supply chains in maintaining economic momentum. Additionally, efforts to strengthen regional trade integration and expand high-standard open-market initiatives are expected to provide further support to the growth trajectory.

The recovery of the services sector and stable labor market conditions are also identified as positive factors contributing to economic stability. The ADB concludes that China's commitment to structural reforms and the development of "new productive forces" will continue to solidify its position as a key driver of both regional and global economic growth through 2027.