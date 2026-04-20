Tajikistan, Bangladesh discuss strengthening comprehensive cooperation

DUSHANBE, Tajikistan, April 20. Tajikistan and Bangladesh are engaged in discussions aimed at further strengthening their comprehensive cooperation on the sidelines of the Antalya Diplomacy Forum, Trend reports via the Tajik MFA.

The dialogue took place during a meeting between Farrukh Sharifzoda, Deputy Minister of Foreign Affairs of the Republic of Tajikistan, and Humayun Kabir, Foreign Policy Adviser to the Prime Minister of Bangladesh and State Minister, on April 18, 2026.

During the talks, the sides deliberated on the expansion of bilateral relations, with a focus on enhancing political, economic, and humanitarian cooperation. The discussions also explored prospects for collaboration within international organizations.

Meanwhile, Tajikistan continues to pursue an active foreign policy, broadening its international engagement and fortifying bilateral relations with countries across Europe, Asia, and the Middle East. The country places a particular emphasis on fostering political dialogue, bolstering trade and economic ties, and advancing partnerships in sectors such as energy, infrastructure, and humanitarian cooperation.