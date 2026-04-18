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Azerbaijan and Turkmenistan discuss expanding energy and transport ties

Politics Materials 18 April 2026 21:28 (UTC +04:00)
Azerbaijan and Turkmenistan discuss expanding energy and transport ties

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Alish Abdulla
Alish Abdulla
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BAKU, Azerbaijan, April 18. Foreign Minister of Azerbaijan Jeyhun Bayramov and First Deputy Chairman of the Cabinet of Ministers and the Foreign Minister of Turkmenistan Rashid Meredov met on the sidelines of the Antalya Diplomatic Forum, Trend reports, citing the Azerbaijani Foreign Ministry.

The sides discussed key aspects of the Azerbaijan–Turkmenistan partnership, emphasizing the strong foundation of bilateral ties rooted in shared history, culture, and mutual respect. Ministers also touched upon opportunities of further expanding cooperation in energy, transport and transit connectivity along strategic corridors linking Europe and Asia.

They also exchanged views on regional and international developments, underlining the importance of maintaining peace, stability, and sustainable development across the wider region. Both sides reaffirmed their commitment to further deepening cooperation across multiple sectors and maintaining close dialogue at all levels.

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