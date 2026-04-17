Speaker of Azerbaijani Parliament joins meeting with President Erdoğan at IPU Assembly (PHOTO)

BAKU, Azerbaijan, April 17. Speaker of the Azerbaijani Parliament, Sahiba Gafarova, has taken part in a meeting between President of Türkiye Recep Tayyip Erdoğan and parliamentary speakers participating in the 152nd Assembly of the Inter-Parliamentary Union (IPU), a source in the parliament told Trend.

During the meeting, the Turkish president welcomed the parliamentary speakers and stressed the importance of the event and the relevance of the topics discussed. He highly appreciated the mission of the IPU and expressed his belief that the 152nd Assembly will contribute to laying the foundations for a fairer and safer world, a future accompanied by peace and stability within the framework of parliamentary diplomacy.

President Erdoğan emphasized that strengthening cooperation between parliaments plays an important role in addressing global challenges and stressed the need to develop dialogue and mutual understanding.