Azerbaijan reveals timeframe for Black Sea Energy project's feasibility study

BAKU, Azerbaijan, June 1. The feasibility study of the project of the Green Energy Corridor Caspian Sea — Black Sea — Europe (Black Sea Energy) will be completed by July of the current year, the Minister of Energy of Azerbaijan, Parviz Shahbazov, said at the ministerial plenary session on "International Cooperation for a Resilient and Diversified Energy Future", held within the Baku Energy Week, Trend reports.

"In modern conditions, when interconnection becomes a new architecture of strength, Azerbaijan is building new energy bridges across Eurasia using electricity and green energy. In this context, the technical and economic substantiation of the Caspian Sea — Black Sea — Europe Green Energy Corridor project, which provides for the phased transfer of power in the amount of 3.9 GW starting from 2032, will be completed by July of this year," the minister said.

Shahbazov noted that the feasibility study for the Central Asia-Azerbaijan energy corridor project, financed by the Asian Development Bank and the Asian Infrastructure Investment Bank, is expected to be completed in May 2027.

Meanwhile, the Black Sea Energy project (also known as the Black Sea Submarine Cable) is a landmark transcontinental green energy corridor connecting the South Caucasus to Southeast Europe. Spearheaded by Azerbaijan, Georgia, Romania, and Hungary, it aims to transmit renewable energy directly into the European grid.