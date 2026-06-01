Azerbaijan accounts for 8.1% of EU pipeline gas imports – minister

BAKU, Azerbaijan, June 1. Last year, Azerbaijan accounted for 8.1% of the European Union’s pipeline gas imports, Minister of Energy Parviz Shahbazov said at the plenary session of ministers on “International Cooperation for a Resilient and Diversified Energy Future,” held as part of Baku Energy Week, Trend reports.

According to him, Azerbaijan’s strategic importance today is determined not so much by the volume of energy it produces as by how effectively it can connect regions and markets.

“Azerbaijan supplies oil to more than 20 countries, and the number of countries receiving Azerbaijani natural gas has reached 16, making it one of the world leaders in terms of the geographical reach of its pipeline gas exports,” the minister said.

Shahbazov noted that last year, Azerbaijan accounted for 8.1% of the European Union’s pipeline gas imports. “Over the past year and the first four months of this year, Azerbaijan exported 16.7 billion cubic meters of gas to Europe, 12.8 billion cubic meters to Turkey, 3.3 billion cubic meters to Georgia, and 800 million cubic meters to Syria,” he added.