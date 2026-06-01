Turkmenistan explores new opportunities for gas co-op with China

BAKU, Azerbaijan, June 1. Turkmenistan and China have discussed further expansion of cooperation in the energy sector, with a particular focus on advancing joint projects in the gas industry, Trend reports via the Turkmen MFA.

The issue was discussed during a meeting between Turkmen Foreign Minister Rashid Meredov and Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi held in New York.

Earlier, Turkmenistan’s State Concern Turkmengaz has identified expanded cooperation with Chinese companies in pipeline and drilling equipment as a key priority. The issue was addressed by Deputy Chairman of Turkmengaz Murad Archaev during the Turkmenistan-China business forum held on April 29 in Ashgabat.

“We see further potential for cooperation in such categories as heavy construction and earthmoving machinery, drilling equipment, drilling rigs, blowout preventer equipment, drilling tools, and pipe products, including drill pipes, tubing and casing pipes, large-diameter pipelines for main gas pipelines, as well as technological equipment for gas treatment and processing facilities, welding and insulation materials, and spare parts for operating facilities,” Archaev said.

In March 2026, Turkmengaz State Concern and the China National Petroleum Corporation (CNPC) signed a contract for the turnkey design and construction of facilities for the development of the fourth phase of the Galkynysh gas field, one of the world’s largest. The project is expected to enable annual production of up to 10 billion cubic meters of gas, supporting the expansion of Turkmenistan’s export capacity. Drilling works for the fourth phase of the field began on April 17.