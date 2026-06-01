Iran denies reports of president's possible resignation

BAKU, Azerbaijan, June 1. Iranian President Masoud Pezeshkian will continue to fulfill his duties and serve the interests of the people, Deputy Head of the Communications Department of the Presidential Administration Mehdi Tabatabaei wrote on his X page, Trend reports.

He called the information being spread about the possible resignation of the head of state unfounded and linked it to the activities of foreign media.

Earlier, Iran International reported that Iranian President Masoud Pezeshkian had resigned due to the fact that key areas of state power had come under the complete control of the commanders of the Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC).