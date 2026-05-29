Uzbekistan introduces new incentives for domestic pharmaceutical industry

TASHKENT, Uzbekistan, May 29. Uzbekistan will introduce new financial incentives for domestic pharmaceutical manufacturers starting June 1, Trend reports via country's legal information portal.

The state-backed Trade Promotion Fund will reimburse pharmaceutical companies for up to 50% of expenses related to foreign consulting services and international certification procedures. The support applies to compliance with EU GMP, U.S. FDA GMP, and WHO prequalification standards, with compensation capped at $50,000 per company.

Authorities are also expanding support for innovative medicines and medical devices developed by local research institutes and universities that have not previously been produced in Uzbekistan.

Under the new rules, manufacturers will be eligible for reimbursement covering up to 80% of registration expenses, clinical trials, and bioequivalence studies, up to a maximum of $8,000. The subsidy will be available after products enter industrial-scale production and reach the market.

The reforms additionally ease participation rules for state procurement tenders. Pharmaceutical and manufacturing companies with limited outstanding tax liabilities will still be allowed to compete for government contracts under certain conditions.