Turkmenistan’s Lebap region sees sharp rise in LPG production in 4M2026

ASHGABAT, Turkmenistan, May 29. Production of liquefied petroleum gas (LPG) in Turkmenistan’s Lebap region more than doubled over the first four months of this year, Trend reports via Turkmennebit State Concern.

According to the report, LPG output in the region exceeded 30,000 tons, compared to about 9,500 tons in the same period last year.

The report described the growth rates as record-high for the sector.

At the same time, production of petroleum bitumen in the region increased by 4% year-on-year.

The Lebap production unit of Turkmengaz State Concern is one of the key gas processing divisions in eastern Turkmenistan, operating within the Lebap Region along the Amu Darya basin. It was established in 2005 and is responsible for processing natural gas into liquefied gas, gas condensate, and marketable natural gas for both domestic consumption and export markets.

The unit operates two liquefied gas production plants and four storage and shipment terminals, making it an important part of Turkmenistan’s downstream gas infrastructure. Its facilities process raw natural gas sourced from regional fields and ensure supply to internal markets, while also supporting export deliveries via rail and road logistics, with the region itself serving as a key hub in the country’s gas production and export system, particularly toward external markets.