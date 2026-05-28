Kazakhstan plans to introduce AI into real sector of economy - official

Photo: Official information resource of the Prime Minister of the Republic of Kazakhstan

ASTANA, Kazakhstan, May 28. Kazakhstan intends to scale up the use of artificial intelligence (AI) to improve economic efficiency and expand digital services in the real sector, Vice Minister of Artificial Intelligence and Digital Development Dmitriy Mun said at the Eurasian Economic Forum, Trend reports.

According to him, the sovereign national artificial intelligence platform is already actively used: civil servants have used it over a million times, and citizens have used it over 2.5 million times to access various government services.

"Everything that's obvious, where digitalized data already exists, has been implemented, but we need more—the introduction of AI into the real sector of the economy," Mun noted.

He added that a data atlas with over 7,000 parameters has been created, of which 50-60% of the information has been digitalized so far.

According to the vice minister, healthcare, education, social services, and legal services already have 80-95% of their data digitalized, while the non-agricultural sector has 26%, and manufacturing has around 40%. This data is necessary for training artificial intelligence models adapted to the country's conditions, including climate and local production characteristics.

Mun emphasized that Kazakhstan is considering collaborating with other countries to create industrial-scale small language models that would function without internet access or expensive supercomputers, which is especially important for farmers and remote businesses.

"If we could establish joint university labs across various industries and share anonymized data, we could more quickly develop the first industrial-scale small language models," he added.

Mun highlighted AI assistants for legal consultations as a priority practical application, which will consolidate the laws of the Union countries in digital format. This will allow citizens to quickly access information on legal procedures and entrepreneurs to navigate tax and corporate regulations.

According to the official, the implementation of these solutions in the coming years will lay the foundation for deeper, integrated application of artificial intelligence in industry, energy, and agriculture within the Eurasian Economic Union.

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