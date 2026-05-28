Kazakhstan plans to back unified trading platforms for oil, gas, and power

ASTANA, Kazakhstan, May 28. Kazakhstan plans to support formation of unified trading platforms for oil, petroleum products, natural gas, and electricity, Minister of Energy Erlan Akkenzhenov said at the Eurasian Economic Forum 2026 in Astana, Trend reports.

According to him, the ministry aims to build a transparent, market-driven trading architecture across the Eurasian Economic Union (EAEU).

Under the upcoming market roadmap, the Ministry of Energy plans to coordinate the technical and regulatory infrastructure required to launch these shared regional energy exchanges. The ministry aims to prioritize transparent pricing and cross-border commercial synchronization to ensure the trading platforms operate smoothly.

However, the rollout plans will remain closely tethered to strict economic metrics to safeguard domestic supply stability.

To support the coordination of these exchanges, the ministry plans to pitch the regional deployment of advanced digital infrastructure. Leveraging the state's strategic initiatives for the ongoing Year of Digitalization and AI, the Ministry of Energy plans to introduce unified, automated dispatch frameworks.