Tajikistan, UNOSSC discuss cooperation in sustainable water management

DUSHANBE, Tajikistan, May 27. Tajikistan and the United Nations Office for South-South Cooperation (UNOSSC) discussed strengthening international cooperation in sustainable water resource management, Trend reports via the Tajik Ministry of Energy.

The issue was discussed during a meeting between Tajikistan’s Minister of Energy and Water Resources Daler Juma and UNOSSC Director Dima Al-Khatib held on the sidelines of the Fourth High-Level International Conference on the International Decade for Action “Water for Sustainable Development, 2018–2028” in Dushanbe on May 27.

During the meeting, the sides also exchanged views on the outcomes of the forum titled “Strengthening Action in the Water Sector through South-South and Triangular Cooperation,” organized within the framework of the conference.

The participants emphasized that such platforms play an important role in enhancing partnerships, exchanging experience, and mobilizing the capacities of developing countries to address water and climate challenges.

Meanwhile, Tajikistan has been actively promoting international cooperation on water and climate issues through global initiatives and multilateral dialogue platforms.

The country regularly hosts high-level events focused on sustainable water management, climate resilience, and regional cooperation within the framework of the International Decade for Action “Water for Sustainable Development, 2018–2028”.