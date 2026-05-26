IAEA praises Kazakhstan’s role in global nuclear security

ASTANA, Kazakhstan, May 26. Director General of the International Atomic Energy Agency Rafael Grossi highly praised Kazakhstan’s continued commitment to strengthening global nuclear security and the non-proliferation regime, Trend reports via the press service of the Kazakh president.

Grossi made the remarks during a meeting with Kassym-Jomart Tokayev in Astana.

The IAEA chief congratulated Kazakhstan on the launch of its nuclear energy development program following the nationwide referendum on the construction of a nuclear power plant.

Tokayev reaffirmed Kazakhstan’s commitment to contributing to international efforts aimed at strengthening nuclear security and interstate trust. In this context, he reiterated the country’s readiness, on a voluntary basis and subject to relevant international agreements, to assist in resolving issues surrounding Iran’s nuclear program.

Grossi welcomed Kazakhstan’s role and practical contribution to strengthening global nuclear security and expressed support for the country’s initiatives. He noted that Kazakhstan possesses the necessary political authority, infrastructure, and scientific and technical base to support possible international agreements.

The sides discussed prospects for cooperation between Kazakhstan and the IAEA, as well as current issues on the international nuclear security agenda.

Tokayev said Kazakhstan highly values its long-standing partnership with the IAEA and praised the agency’s contribution to strengthening nuclear security and the peaceful use of atomic energy.

The president also welcomed the signing of a roadmap on deepening cooperation between Kazakhstan and the IAEA through 2036, along with several documents in the fields of nuclear medicine and science.