Emin Agalarov calls Sea Breeze long-term coastal development project

BAKU, Azerbaijan, May 26. The Sea Breeze project continues to develop as a long-term initiative aimed at creating a modern resort and urban environment, President of Agalarov Development and founder of the Sea Breeze resort town, Emin Agalarov, said during the "New Geography of Investments" session, Trend reports.

According to him, the development potential of the Azerbaijani coast remains significant, and the project's implementation is planned for the long term.

Agalarov noted that the active construction phase of the project is currently ongoing, envisioning further expansion of the territory and infrastructure.

He also emphasized the importance of the tourist destination and expressed confidence in its continued interest.

According to the businessman, Azerbaijan remains an attractive destination due to its level of service and hospitality.

The founder of Sea Breeze thanked the project's partners, noting the financial institutions' contribution to the implementation of large-scale construction initiatives.

He emphasized that the further development of Sea Breeze entails a consistent expansion of accommodation and leisure opportunities, as well as investment.