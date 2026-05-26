Tajikistan, EBRD discuss major energy infrastructure projects

DUSHANBE, Tajikistan, May 26. Tajikistan and the European Bank for Reconstruction and Development (EBRD) have discussed the implementation of major energy infrastructure initiatives, including the modernization of the Qairokkum Hydropower Plant and measures aimed at reducing electricity losses in the Khatlon region, Trend reports via the country’s Ministry of Energy and Water Resources.

The issues were discussed during a meeting between Tajikistan’s Minister of Energy and Water Resources, Daler Juma, and EBRD Vice President for Policy and Partnerships, Mark Bowman, on the sidelines of the 4th High-Level International Conference dedicated to the International Decade for Action “Water for Sustainable Development 2018–2028” held in Dushanbe.

Among the largest energy infrastructure projects currently supported by the EBRD in Tajikistan is the rehabilitation of the Qairokkum Hydropower Plant located in the Sughd region. The Soviet-era facility, situated on the Syr Darya River, initially possessed an installed generation capacity of 126 MW. Following the completion and commissioning of all six modernized generating units in 2025, the plant’s capacity increased to 174 MW.

The comprehensive rehabilitation program encompasses the replacement of turbines and generators, reinforcement of the dam structure, installation of electromechanical systems and automated control mechanisms, modernization of spillway facilities, as well as the introduction of climate resilience measures. The project has been financed through an approximately $196 million funding package involving the EBRD, the European Investment Bank (EIB), the Green Climate Fund (GCF), and the Climate Investment Funds. According to the EBRD, the upgraded facility currently supplies electricity to nearly 500,000 residents in northern Tajikistan.