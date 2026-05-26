Uzbekistan, Belarus hold talks on strengthening strategic partnership

TASHKENT, Uzbekistan, May 26. Uzbekistan and Belarus discussed ways to further expand bilateral cooperation and implement previously reached agreements, Trend reports via the Uzbek Ministry of Foreign Affairs.

The meeting was held on Monday between Deputy Foreign Minister Bobur Usmanov and Belarusian Ambassador Extraordinary and Plenipotentiary Aleksandr Ogorodnikov.

The meeting focused on priority areas for strengthening Uzbekistan–Belarus relations, as well as the implementation of agreements reached at the highest levels.

Officials also positively assessed the outcomes of the 12th meeting of the Uzbekistan–Belarus Intergovernmental Commission, held on May 19 in Tashkent. The results were described as an important step toward further strengthening practical cooperation in trade, economic, cultural, and humanitarian fields.

Both sides exchanged views on the schedule of joint events planned at various levels before the end of the year, aimed at maintaining momentum in bilateral engagement.