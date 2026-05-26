Uzbekistan studies South Korea’s legal AI and digitalization practices

SEOUL, South Korea, May 26. An Uzbek delegation visited South Korea under the Republic of Korea’s 2025-2026 Knowledge Sharing Program (KSP) to study advanced practices in legal digitalization and artificial intelligence, Trend reports, citing the Uzbek Ministry of Justice.

During the visit, from May 17 to 23, Uzbek representatives examined South Korea’s legislative system, including the use of digital technologies in drafting and amending laws and regulations, as well as modern methods for delivering legal information to the public.

The delegation held meetings with officials from South Korea’s National Assembly, Constitutional Court, Ministry of Government Legislation, and the Korea Legal Information Center, along with representatives of IT companies developing software products for the legal sector.

As part of the program, Uzbekistan’s “Adolat” National Legal Information Center under the Ministry of Justice signed a memorandum of understanding with the Korea Legal Information Center on cooperation in the use and distribution of legal information.

The sides also discussed expanding cooperation in legal sector digitalization, implementing artificial intelligence technologies, and developing future joint projects.

South Korean experts said the meetings were mutually beneficial and would support broader use of digital technologies and AI tools in the legal field.