Kazakhstan advances rail line project along Middle Corridor

ASTANA, Kazakhstan, May 25. More than 90% of earthworks on Kazakhstan’s new Moyynty–Kyzylzhar railway line, a key part of the Trans-Caspian International Transport Route (Middle Corridor), have been completed, Trend reports via the Kazakh Ministry of Transport.

The installation of the rail and sleeper grid has reached 40 percent completion, while construction and installation works on artificial structures, including bridges, culverts, overpasses, and cattle crossings, have exceeded 65 percent.

More than 10 subcontracting companies are involved in the project. Construction works are being conducted on a round-the-clock basis. Over 1,700 specialists and more than 670 units of equipment are currently deployed at the site.

The new railway line, extending over 300 kilometers, will connect the Moyynty and Kyzylzhar stations, passing through the Karaganda and Ulytau regions.

The launch of the new line is expected to reduce cargo transportation distances by 149 kilometers, ease congestion on the Moyynty–Zharyk section, increase container train speeds, and enhance Kazakhstan’s export and transit capacity.

According to the schedule, the railway line is expected to be commissioned for permanent operation later this year.