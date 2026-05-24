Azerbaijan’s embassy in Ukraine damaged during missile attack on Kyiv

BAKU, Azerbaijan, May 24. During large-scale missile strikes by the Russian army on the Ukrainian capital Kyiv, significant damage was caused to civilian infrastructure, Trend reports.

Several missiles targeted the Shevchenkivskyi district, where the Embassy of Azerbaijan in Ukraine is located. Some of the missiles fell about 300 meters from the embassy. As a result of the airstrikes, windows of the embassy building were shattered.

In the areas near the embassy, the Lukianivka market and the “Kvadrat” shopping center were completely destroyed. Damage to several residential buildings has also been reported.

According to Kyiv Mayor Vitali Klitschko, at least two people were killed and more than 40 were injured in the attacks. Twenty-eight of the injured were hospitalized, three of them in serious condition.