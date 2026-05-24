Trump announces approval of draft agreement with Iran

BAKU, Azerbaijan, May 24. The draft of the future agreement with Iran has been basically agreed upon, U.S. President Donald Trump wrote on Truth Social, Trend reports.

"An Agreement has been largely negotiated, subject to finalization between the United States of America, the Islamic Republic of Iran, and the various other Countries, as listed," he noted.

Trump added that, as part of the agreement reached with Iran, shipping through the Strait of Hormuz will be restored, and other details will be disclosed later.