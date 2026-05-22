Kyrgyz National Investment Agency inks deal for $5 million hotel project and crisis center

BISHKEK, Kyrgyzstan, May 22. Kyrgyzstan’s National Investment Agency has inked a trilateral public-private partnership (PPP) agreement to construct a new $5 million international-standard hotel complex, "Relax-Inn," alongside a state-of-the-art social crisis center in the city of Karakol, Trend reports via the agency.

The contract, signed on May 22, brings together the National Investment Agency, the State Enterprise "Unified Management Company 'Issyk-Kul', and the private development firm "Kedra".

Under the terms of the agreement, the private partner will entirely finance the construction. The upcoming hotel infrastructure, designed for a capacity of 100 to 200 beds, will integrate advanced digital frameworks and energy-saving technologies. The complex is set to feature high-tech wellness facilities, corporate business centers, and modern public areas.

Ravshanbek Sabirov, Head of the National Investment Agency, noted that the project will significantly enhance the Issyk-Kul region's hospitality network, drive tourism interest, and generate local employment opportunities.

As part of its corporate social responsibility commitments attached to the commercial development, the investor will also construct a dedicated crisis center in Karakol. Upon completion, the social facility will be transferred to state ownership free of charge.