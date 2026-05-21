Pakistani PM sends congratulatory letter to President Ilham Aliyev

BAKU, Azerbaijan, May 21. Prime Minister of the Islamic Republic of Pakistan, Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif has sent a congratulatory letter to President Ilham Aliyev, Trend reports.

"Excellency and my Dear Brother,

On the auspicious occasion of the Independence Day of the Republic of Azerbaijan, I extend my warmest felicitations to Your Excellency, as well as to the Government and the brotherly people of Azerbaijan.

This historic day bears testament to the resilience, determination, and enduring spirit of the Azerbaijani nation. The people of Pakistan join me in celebrating your great country’s remarkable journey of progress, stability, and national development.

I will always cherish the memories of last year’s Independence Day celebrations, which I was privileged to have spent with Your Excellency and our dear brother President Recep Tayyip Erdogan, in Azerbaijan.

Excellency, Pakistan attaches the highest importance to its close and fraternal relations with Azerbaijan, which continue to grow in strength and substance, under your dynamic leadership. Our brotherhood reflects a shared outlook on regional peace, mutual respect, and a common desire to see our partnership develop in a manner befitting the depth of our ties.

I am confident that Your Excellency’s wisdom and sagacity will steer Azerbaijan towards even greater prosperity and success.

While congratulating you on the success of the recently concluded World Urban Forum in Baku, I look forward to our meeting in the very near future. I also avail myself of this opportunity to reiterate my invitation to Your Excellency to undertake an official visit to Pakistan, where we are keen to accord you a most warm welcome.

I pray for Your Excellency’s continued good health, and for the continued progress of the people of Azerbaijan.

Please accept, Excellency, the assurances of my highest consideration," the letter reads.