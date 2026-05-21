Kazakhstan and China’s Hunan Junxin partner on green energy waste project

ASTANA, Kazakhstan, May 21. The construction of a new waste-to-energy plant is scheduled to launch in Kazakhstan's Almaty on May 29, 2026, with participation of China's Hunan Junxin, Trend reports via the press service of the Kazakh government.

The implementation progress of the joint investment project, valued at 145.5 billion tenge (approximately $308.9 million), was reviewed during a meeting between Kazakhstan’s Prime Minister Olzhas Bektenov and Dai Daoguo, Chairman of the Board of Directors of China's Hunan Junxin Environmental Protection Co., Ltd.

The project is being implemented under a previously signed investment agreement focused on advanced municipal solid waste processing technologies.

The facility is expected to be commissioned within a two-year period. It will have the capacity to process up to 2,000 tons of waste per day and generate up to 60 MW of electricity. According to investor estimates, the project will reduce carbon dioxide emissions by approximately 200,000 tons annually and save around 800,000 cubic meters of landfill capacity each year.

The project framework also includes the establishment of three “green” centers aimed at supplying clean thermal energy for industrial consumers and municipal heating during the winter season, as well as utilizing generated energy for digital infrastructure applications. In addition, three industrial bases will be created to support technology transfer, localization of spare parts production, and training of domestic specialists.

The construction phase is projected to generate at least 700 temporary jobs, followed by 120 permanent positions upon commissioning. Following the discussions, the Prime Minister instructed relevant government agencies to ensure comprehensive support for the project to secure its timely implementation.