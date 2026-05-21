Kazakhstan and UAE agree to strengthen transport and investment partnership

ASTANA, Kazakhstan, May 21. Kazakhstan and the United Arab Emirates plan to significantly expand bilateral cooperation in civil aviation, transport, multimodal logistics, tourism, as well as in the implementation of joint investment and infrastructure projects, Trend reports via the Kazakh Foreign Ministry.

The agreement was reached during meeting between the Ambassador of Kazakhstan to the UAE, Rauan Zhumabek, and Sheikh Ahmed bin Saeed Al Maktoum, Chairman and Chief Executive of Emirates Group, President of the Dubai Civil Aviation Authority, and Chairman of Dubai Holding and Dubai Airports.

During the meeting, the parties conducted a comprehensive review of the current state of interstate relations and outlined key steps to further strengthen their strategic partnership. It was emphasized that trade, economic, and business relations between the two countries continue to demonstrate strong growth dynamics, supported by regular high-level political contacts.

The Kazakh side placed particular emphasis on attracting Emirati investment to the expansion of its regional transport and logistics network, leveraging Dubai’s expertise in managing global aviation and business hubs.