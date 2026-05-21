UN-Habitat sounds alarm over Africa’s deepening housing shortage

BAKU, Azerbaijan, May 21. Africa is already facing a housing shortage of more than 60 million units, and if current trends continue, that figure will exceed 130 million by 2030, UN-Habitat Executive Director, Anacláudia Rossbach said, Trend reports.

She made the announcement during a discussion on “Africa Affordable Housing Compact – Deal Room Investor Session,” organized as part of the 13th World Urban Forum (WUF13).

According to her, the Affordable Housing Agreement will remain in effect for the next 10 years:

“The investments needed to meet demand far exceed available resources, and new approaches are required. Another important factor is population growth.

By 2050, the number of people moving to African cities is expected to increase from 600 million to 900 million. This funding gap amounts to more than $1.4 trillion. “Urbanization on this scale will put serious pressure on urban infrastructure as well as housing, transportation, and service systems. These figures show that in the coming years, we need smarter, more sustainable, and more inclusive approaches to urban planning, not just construction,” she noted.

Today marks the fifth day of WUF13 in Baku.

The first day included a ministerial meeting dedicated to the New Urban Agenda, a ministerial roundtable, assemblies for women and civil society, business sessions, and discussions on urban prosperity. An official ceremony marking the raising of the UN and Azerbaijani flags also took place.

The second day stood out for the inaugural Leaders' Summit, featuring high-level discussions on the global housing crisis, urbanization policy, and urban resilience. Concurrently, the opening of the Mexico City pavilion took place, serving as a significant platform for expanding cooperation with the Latin American region and preparing for WUF14.

The third day of WUF13 featured a comprehensive program of events covering the global housing crisis, the formation of safe and inclusive cities, climate resilience, artificial intelligence and urban governance, green urbanization, social equity, and sustainable transport.

One of the highlights of the third day was the signing of a sister-city memorandum between the Azerbaijani city of Shusha and the Turkish city of Trabzon.

The fourth day of WUF13 featured a broad program of events dedicated to urbanization, climate change, inclusive urban development, housing policy, and sustainable governance.

One of the important events of the UN Special Program for the Economies of Central Asia (SPECA) Cities Forum, held on the fourth day, was the announcement of Almaty’s official accession to the “Declaration of Intent on the Establishment of the SPECA Smart Climate-Resilient Cities Forum.”

Also, for the first time in WUF history and at Azerbaijan’s initiative, the “WUF13 NGO Forum: Global Partnership and Decision-Making” was held.

WUF13, which has attracted more than 40,000 registered participants from 182 countries, will continue until May 22. Held under the theme “Housing the world: Safe and resilient cities and communities,” the forum brings together governments, international organizations, experts, and representatives of civil society to strengthen global cooperation in the field of sustainable urban development.