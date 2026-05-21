Yelo Bank offers gold-backed loans with 0% commission and 1% monthly rates

Yelo Bank announces a new campaign with attractive terms to help you unlock the value of your gold and bring your plans to life! Under this special offer, valid until May 31, 2026, you can secure a gold-backed loan of up to 50,000 AZN with 0% commission and highly favorable rates starting from just 1% per month.



For the convenience of clients, flexible payment options are available:

Equal monthly installments – for those who prefer effortless budget planning by paying the exact same amount each month;

Grace period payment – an option where you pay only the interest monthly, while the principal amount is fully repaid at the end of the loan term.

At Yelo Bank, your gold is appraised at a high value and kept in maximum security—inside specialized safes and individually numbered secure envelopes. Loan payments can be made in seconds without visiting a branch via the Yelo App, on the yelo.az website, or through any payment terminal.



Hurry up to take advantage of this exclusive opportunity, available only until the end of the month! More details: https://ylb.az/48TzK2O.



Need more information about our banking services? Then call 981 or visit our Facebook, Instagram, Whatsapp, or yelo.az accounts.



Yelo Bank – Brighter Banking!