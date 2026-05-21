Uzbek delegation participates in the International Security and Stability Summit in Abu Dhabi

TASHKENT, Uzbekistan, May 21. Uzbekistan’s Ministry of Internal Affairs delegation took part in an international summit on security and stability at the ADNEC International Exhibition Center in Abu Dhabi, Trend reports via the Uzbek Ministry of Internal Affairs.

According to information, the delegation is participating in discussions focused on global security issues, the development of future security systems and advanced analytical methods alongside the discussions on modern security infrastructure and the implementation of advanced digital solutions.

The summit program also includes practical sessions on rapid response to criminal incidents, countering chemical, biological, radiological and nuclear (CBRN) threats, and the introduction of innovative security technologies.

Special attention at the event has been given to the use of artificial intelligence, digital analytics, combating cyber and technology-related crimes, and strengthening interagency cooperation.

The ministry announced that participation in the summit is expected to help expand international cooperation, introduce foreign best practices into Uzbekistan’s security system and improve public safety measures nationwide.