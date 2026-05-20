GSMA M360 Eurasia 2026 unites Eurasia’s connectivity leaders in Samarkand to advance region’s digital ambition

Industry and government leaders gather in Uzbekistan to address the challenges and opportunities that will determine Eurasia's $300 billion connected future

M360 Eurasia 2026 opened today in Samarkand, as policymakers, industry leaders and technology innovators gathered to accelerate Eurasia’s connected future and discuss the policies and technologies needed to unlock the region’s full digital potential. New data published today in the Mobile Economy Eurasia 2026 report shows the mobile ecosystem generated $270 billion in economic value across the region in 2025, equivalent to 8.1% of GDP and is on track to surpass $300 billion by 2030.

During the event’s opening keynote, the GSMA’s Chief Regulatory Officer John Giusti addressed the choices shaping Eurasia’s digital future, highlighting the role of mobile connectivity, 5G, AIready public services and resilient digital infrastructure. He emphasised the need for longterm investment, balanced regulation and strong collaboration between industry and governments.

John Guisti, Chief Regulatory Officer, GSMA, said: "The mobile industry is a powerful driver of growth across Eurasia, contributing around $270 billion to the regional economy today and set to reach $300 billion by 2030. Hosting M360 Eurasia in Samarkand is especially fitting. Uzbekistan’s rapid digital progress shows how mobile connectivity can modernise public services, boost productivity and improve lives across the region.”

The Mobile Economy Eurasia 2026

Launched today, the Mobile Economy Eurasia 2026 report sets out the scale of mobile’s contribution to Eurasia, along with the key priorities that will shape the region’s next phase of digital growth. Top findings include:

Mobile technologies and services generated $270 billion in economic value across Eurasia in 2025, equivalent to 8.1% of GDP, and are forecast to reach $300 billion – or 8.4% of GDP – by 2030.

Despite mobile internet coverage continuing to expand, a usage gap of 29% persists across the region (nearly ten times the coverage gap of 3%), with affordability, digital skills and trust the primary barriers to wider adoption.

By 2030, nearly 30% of all mobile connections in Eurasia will run on 5G – with Uzbekistan forecast to exceed the regional average, reaching over 40% of connections on 5G by 2030.

The mobile ecosystem supported approximately 750,000 jobs across the region during 2025.

By 2030, mobile’s contribution is expected to grow at a CAGR of 2.4%, outpacing overall regional GDP growth (CAGR of 1.7%).

Pitch Day: Uzbekistan

M360 Eurasia also plays host to Pitch Day: Uzbekistan – a joint initiative between IT Park Uzbekistan, IT Ventures, the International Telecommunication Union (ITU), and the GSMA – giving the country’s most promising technology startups the chance to compete on an international stage and put their innovations in front of a global investor audience. The winning team will receive $10,000 and dedicated 4YFN exhibition space at MWC27 Barcelona. Follow our social media channels where the winners will be revealed.

Green and Digital Solutions regional hackathon

M360 Eurasia is excited to welcome the semi-final of the Green and Digital Solutions regional hackathon to Samarkand. Taking place on Thursday 21 May, the hackathon will bring together young innovators from across Central Asia with one aim: to bridge the gap between digital innovation and sustainable development in a region facing intensifying climate pressures. The hackathon is organised by the Kyrgyz State Technical University in partnership with the ITU and GIZ PROGRESS.

M360 Eurasia takes place at Hilton Samarkand Regency and marks the second year of partnership between the GSMA, the Ministry of Digital Technologies of the Republic of Uzbekistan, Beeline Uzbekistan, and VEON Group, with supporting partners ITU and the Regional Commonwealth in the Field of Communications (RCC).

Registration for the event is free of charge and remains open online.

About GSMA

The GSMA is a global organisation unifying the mobile ecosystem to discover, develop and deliver innovation foundational to positive business environments and societal change. Our vision is to unlock the full power of connectivity so that people, industry, and society thrive. Representing mobile operators and organisations across the mobile ecosystem and adjacent industries, the GSMA delivers for its members across three broad pillars: Connectivity for Good, Industry Services and Solutions, and Outreach. This activity includes advancing policy, tackling today’s biggest societal challenges, underpinning the technology and interoperability that make mobile work, and providing the world’s largest platform to convene the mobile ecosystem at the MWC and M360 series of events. We invite you to find out more at gsma.com

About GSMA M360 Series

The GSMA’s M360 series brings together the regional mobile ecosystem to drive innovation, address challenges, and create a foundation for sustainable business environments and societal change. The events provide a platform for thought leaders and industry experts to share insights, network, and discuss the future of mobile technology.

Media Contacts

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