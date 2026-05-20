WUF13 hosts conference on youth role in urban planning and decolonization

BAKU, Azerbaijan, May 20. An international conference titled "The Role of Youth in Decolonizing Urbanization" is underway within the framework of the 13th session of the World Urban Forum (WUF13) in Baku, Trend reports.

The Baku Initiative Group organized the event, which marks the first international meeting of the Global Youth Platform of the South—an initiative established under the organization's auspices by young representatives from various countries worldwide.

During the session, participants discuss the role of youth in overcoming the consequences of colonialism and neocolonialism, alongside mechanisms for expanding international cooperation among representatives of the Global South.

The conference focuses on strengthening coordination between youth organizations from different regions, raising awareness about discrimination and human rights violations against minorities, and promoting practical international initiatives in this field.

Representatives from 22 countries, including members of the Global Youth Platform of the South from current and former colonies, participate in the event. The attendee lineup comprises young researchers, international law experts, healthcare professionals, youth leaders, representatives of political parties and pro-independence organizations, and university students.

The United Nations Youth Office also participates in the conference for the first time.

Following the discussions, participants expect to put forward proposals and recommendations aimed at fostering international youth solidarity and increasing the efficiency of joint actions regarding decolonization and human rights protection.

Today marks the fourth day of WUF13 in Baku.

The first day included a ministerial meeting dedicated to the New Urban Agenda, a ministerial roundtable, assemblies for women and civil society, business sessions, and discussions on urban prosperity. An official ceremony marking the raising of the UN and Azerbaijani flags also took place.

The second day stood out for the inaugural Leaders' Summit, featuring high-level discussions on the global housing crisis, urbanization policy, and urban resilience. Concurrently, the opening of the Mexico City pavilion took place, serving as a significant platform for expanding cooperation with the Latin American region and preparing for WUF14.

The third day of WUF13 featured a comprehensive program of events covering the global housing crisis, the formation of safe and inclusive cities, climate resilience, artificial intelligence and urban governance, green urbanization, social equity, and sustainable transport.

WUF13, which has attracted more than 40,000 registered participants from 182 countries, will continue until May 22. Held under the theme “Housing the world: Safe and resilient cities and communities,” the forum brings together governments, international organizations, experts, and representatives of civil society to strengthen global cooperation in the field of sustainable urban development.

Will be updated