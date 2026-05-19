Azerbaijani Speaker calls for continued efforts to boost parliamentary ties with Belarus

BAKU, Azerbaijan, May 19. Parliaments should continue their efforts to strengthen ties between Azerbaijan and Belarus, Sahiba Gafarova, Speaker of the Azerbaijani Parliament, said in a joint press statement with Igor Sergeyenko, Speaker of the House of Representatives of the National Assembly of Belarus, Trend reports.

Gafarova emphasized that visits and meetings at the parliamentary level are an indicator of the current state of relations:

She noted that interparliamentary ties between Azerbaijan and Belarus reflect the current state of relations between our countries.

“Today, the friendship groups operating in our parliaments maintain regular contact. Our deputies participate in events organized in both Azerbaijan and Belarus, and also serve as observers in presidential and parliamentary elections held in each other’s countries.

We cooperate within the framework of the Inter-Parliamentary Union, the CIS Parliamentary Assembly, and the Assembly of Asian Parliaments (APA). It was during the Azerbaijani Parliament’s chairmanship of the APA that the Belarusian parliament was granted observer status in this organization,” Gafarova stressed.

According to the speaker, the above indicates that relations between the parliaments of Azerbaijan and Belarus are at a very high level.

“During our discussions with Igor Sergeenko, we concluded that we must continue our efforts to further expand these ties,” Gafarova concluded her remarks.