Azerbaijan, Saudi Arabia explore opportunities for co-op in AI and digital literacy

BAKU, Azerbaijan, May 19. Rashad Hasanov, Deputy Minister of Digital Development and Transport, met with Princess Lamia bint Majed Al Saud, Secretary-General of Alwaleed Philanthropies and UN-Habitat Goodwill Ambassador for the Arab States, Trend reports via the Ministry of Digital Development and Transport.

During the meeting, the parties exchanged views on the current situation and opportunities for further cooperation in the field of digital development and artificial intelligence.

At the same time, the sides discussed prospects for joint activities aimed at improving digital literacy among low-income families and rural residents, promoting digital readiness among small and medium-sized enterprises, and establishing innovation labs.