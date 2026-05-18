Uzbekistan's President proposes creation of international alliance of smart and safe cities

BAKU, Azerbaijan, May 18. The President of Uzbekistan, Shavkat Mirziyoyev, has proposed the creation of an international alliance of smart and safe cities to facilitate the systematic exchange of technologies, standards, and experience, Trend reports.

He announced this during his speech at the Leaders' Summit within the framework of WUF13 in Baku.

"Creating equal living conditions for the population across all regions requires the harmonious development of small and medium-sized cities. In this regard, I call on partner countries to widely implement the principle of balanced urbanization and urban development," Mirziyoyev said.

According to the president, it is crucially important to ensure that all countries have equal access to the opportunities presented by artificial intelligence and digital transformation in the field of urban management.

"To this end, I propose creating an international alliance of smart and safe cities to facilitate the systematic exchange of technologies, standards, and experience in this sector. It is also of utmost importance to provide youth and vulnerable segments of the population with quality and affordable housing," he noted.