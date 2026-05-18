Executive Director of UN-Habitat calls for inclusive cities at WUF13 in Baku

BAKU, Azerbaijan, May 18. Cities should be built on the basis of inclusivity, not in an isolated manner, Executive Director of the United Nations Human Settlements Program (UN-Habitat) Anacláudia Rossbach said at the opening ceremony of the 13th session of the World Urban Forum (WUF13), Trend reports.

She noted that WUF13 is an opportunity to accelerate the implementation of these commitments through practical action, partnerships and investments.

According to her, the participating countries have the opportunity to listen to each other and share experiences.

"We don't know what the future will bring. But we know the realities that people face today: the climate crisis, displacement, conflict and destruction. Against the backdrop of these challenges, more than a billion people still live in precarious conditions; they do not have reliable access to water, sanitation, electricity, jobs and education. Diseases are spreading, and children suffer the most.

Baku must send a clear message to the high-level meeting of the United Nations General Assembly this July. We must move beyond mere acknowledgement of the housing crisis and move towards achieving the Sustainable Development Goals through concrete policies, investments and practical actions. I hope we will leave Baku with a renewed belief that adequate housing can be accessible to all, without exception.

Housing is becoming a central policy priority in all regions, and it is closely linked to economic growth, social inclusion and climate resilience. Governments across Africa are advancing affordable housing, improving informal settlements and investing in infrastructure. Several countries in Asia and the Pacific are working on urban renewal, accessibility and large-scale housing expansion. In Latin America and the Caribbean, urban planning initiatives focused on social housing and transport are gaining momentum.

The future of our cities must be built on inclusion, not exclusion. Climate change is increasingly affecting processes. Given this, climate action and housing policy can no longer be separate discussions. It is time to focus on solutions. What are the best ways to achieve adequate housing for all? These questions need to be answered," she noted.