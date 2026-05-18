UN-Habitat chief calls for localized legal and financial frameworks to counter global housing deficit

BAKU, Azerbaijan, May 18. The housing crisis is global and a systemic approach, strengthening of policies, and support to countries are essential for its solution, the Executive Director of the United Nations Human Settlements Programme (UN-Habitat) Anaclaudia Rossbach said, Trend reports.

She made the remark at the official opening press conference held within the framework of the second day of the World Urban Forum (WUF13) in Baku.

According to her, a special report dedicated to housing issues is currently being prepared within the framework of the "World Cities Report", and this document broadly reflects the approaches of cities and countries to the housing problem.

Rossbach noted that within the framework of the UN "Local 2030" platform, work is being carried out jointly with 14–15 organizations, local and regional governments, the private sector, and civil society to collect and share local solutions.

According to her, through the established platform, experiences collected from different countries are combined in one center and presented for the use of member states.

The Executive Director of UN-Habitat stated that the organization plays an important role in both shaping normative approaches and providing technical support.

She added that the housing crisis is characterized by the same basic problems all over the world: people living in inadequate conditions, populations living on the streets, and groups deprived of the opportunity to buy or rent housing.

Along with this, she emphasized that the social, economic, cultural, and institutional characteristics of each country are different, and for this reason, solutions must also be adapted to local conditions:

"The goal is to support countries in shaping appropriate legal frameworks, national policies, urban plans, and financial systems," she said.