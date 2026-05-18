Even beautiful cities face disasters - Haluk Levent

BAKU, Azerbaijan, May 18. Even beautiful cities can face disasters, the famous Turkish singer Haluk Levent said during the joint closing session of the Assemblies within the framework of the 13th session of the World Urban Forum (WUF13) in Baku, Trend reports.

"As you know, we experienced significant technical difficulties during the Kahramanmaraş earthquake. Aid began pouring in from many parts of the world. However, delivering this assistance sometimes took one to two months," he noted.

According to him, following joint initiatives, associations worldwide are now taking steps to provide aid to one another much more rapidly.

"I promised the UN today that I would not make a political speech. I am speaking from a social and humanitarian perspective rather than a political one," he said.