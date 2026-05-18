WUF13 organized at very high level - founder of Turkmenistan's Altyn Kanun (Exclusive)

BAKU, Azerbaijan, May 18. The 13th session of the World Urban Forum (WUF13) is organized at a very high level, Kerim Akmamedov, founder of the Altyn Kanun Law Firm of Turkmenistan, told Trend on the sidelines of WUF13.

According to him, the delegation from Turkmenistan was highly impressed by both the organization of the forum and the city of Baku itself.

"The forum is organized at a very high level. Every country has presented its stands, and something new can be seen at each one. We also came with our own achievements. We are representing the city of Arkadag — a modern digital city built from scratch, which has already received numerous international awards," he noted.

Kerim Akmamedov separately emphasized the hospitality of the residents of the Azerbaijani capital.

"We really like the people of Baku. The people here are very hospitable and always try to help. We are glad to be in Baku and wish Azerbaijan prosperity. Azerbaijanis and Turkmen are brotherly peoples," he said.

Akmamedov also noted the development of cooperation between the two countries and spoke about the delegation's visit to Fuzuli.

"Yesterday, we visited Fuzuli and got acquainted with the progress of the mosque's construction, which is financed by the Charitable Foundation named after the Chairman of the Halk Maslakhaty of Turkmenistan, Gurbanguly Berdimuhamedov. The local authorities are providing great support. We want this mosque to serve for the benefit of the Azerbaijani people," he added.