President of Uzbekistan to pay working visit to Azerbaijan

BAKU, Azerbaijan, May 17. The President of the Republic of Uzbekistan Shavkat Mirziyoyev will pay a working visit to the city of Baku on May 17–18 at the invitation of the President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev, Trend reports citing a press release from the Office of the President of Uzbekistan.

The Uzbek leader will take part in and deliver a speech at the Leaders’ Summit of the 13th session of the World Urban Forum, held under the auspices of the United Nations Human Settlements Programme.

The forum is dedicated to issues of sustainable urban development, provision of affordable housing, improving the quality of the urban environment, climate stability, and enhancing housing finance mechanisms.

As part of the visit, a number of meetings and negotiations with heads of foreign delegations are planned.

