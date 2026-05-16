Cambodian Deputy Prime Minister arrives in Azerbaijan to attend WUF13 (PHOTO)

BAKU, Azerbaijan, May 16. Say Sam Al, Deputy Prime Minister of the Kingdom of Cambodia and Minister of Land Management, arrived in Azerbaijan on Saturday to attend the 13th Session of the United Nations World Urban Forum (WUF13), Trend reports.

At Heydar Aliyev International Airport, the Cambodian Deputy PM was welcomed by officials.

The 13th Session of the World Urban Forum (WUF13), one of the world’s most influential urban planning platforms, will begin in Baku on May 17. WUF13 is co-organized by the UN-Habitat Programme and the Government of Azerbaijan. The session, which will end on May 22, is dedicated to the theme “Housing the World: Safe and Resilient Cities and Communities”. More than 32,000 participants from 180 countries have registered for WUF13, which is already a record in the history of WUF.