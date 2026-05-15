'Kharibulbul' Festival has cultural and profound historical significance – people's artist

SHUSHA, Azerbaijan, May 15. The "Kharibulbul" International Music Festival in Shusha has not only cultural but also profound historical significance for the entire Azerbaijani people, People's Artist of Azerbaijan Tunzala Aghayeva told Trend.

"The 'Kharibulbul' Festival today is a symbol of the return of cultural memory, spiritual unity, and historical justice. Shusha has always been the heart of Azerbaijani music, art, and poetry, and holding such a large-scale international festival here has special meaning," the singer noted.

According to Aghayeva, the festival's atmosphere unites artists from different generations and countries around shared cultural and cosmopolitan values.

"When music is heard again in this land, it speaks of life, of creation, and of the future. The connection between history, art, and the national spirit is especially felt here," the People's Artist emphasized.

She also added that participating in the festival in Shusha is a great honor and responsibility for every Azerbaijani artist.

"For us, this is not just a concert venue. It is a place with a tremendous history and energy, where every song and every note resonates in a completely unique way," Aghayeva said.

The opening of the 9th "Kharibulbul" International Music Festival, organized by the Heydar Aliyev Foundation and the Ministry of Culture, took place on the ancient land of Karabakh – in the city of Shusha, on the famous Jydyr Duzu plain on May 14.