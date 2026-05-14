Baku to host 7th EU-Azerbaijan Security Dialogue - Marijana Kujundzic

BAKU, Azerbaijan, May 14. Baku will host the 7th EU-Azerbaijan Security Dialogue next week, EU Ambassador Marijana Kujundzic said at the event in the capital city dedicated to Europe Day, Trend reports.

"Next week, Baku will host the 7th EU-Azerbaijan Security Dialogue, and EU representatives will take part in the World Urban Forum, which will be held in Baku," she said.

Kujundzic noted that this year is especially important, as the EU celebrates the 30th anniversary of its partnership with Azerbaijan.

"Three decades ago, we began a partnership that has grown into a relationship of trust, stability, and shared prospects. Over the years, Azerbaijan has become an important and reliable energy partner for the EU, and we are proud to be Azerbaijan's largest trading partner and investor.

Most importantly, this year, we began negotiations between the EU and Azerbaijan on a new bilateral agreement and partnership priorities. These negotiations will provide a modern and ambitious framework for our cooperation in clean energy, trade, economic diversification, and many other areas. Intensifying our engagement demonstrates our commitment to building a prosperous future for our peoples," the ambassador added.